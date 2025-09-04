Since start of day, 129 combat clashes recorded on front – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 129 combat clashes have taken place. Today, Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 53 airstrikes, fired three missiles, and dropped 80 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russia deployed 1,931 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,427 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian assaults. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 14 airstrikes, dropping a total of 30 guided bombs, and conducted 175 artillery attacks, including 10 with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 15 assaults during the day against Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka, and toward Novyi Myr and Shandryholove. Eight combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Serebrianka, and toward Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, and Vyimka. Six more clashes are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes have been recorded so far, as Russian troops attempted to advance toward Bondarne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces attacked Defense Forces’ positions 11 times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units attempted 28 times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Volodymyrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Rubizhne, Nikanorivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian troops eliminated 144 occupiers, including 92 irrecoverable losses. They also destroyed a tank, 30 UAVs, 15 vehicles, one piece of special equipment, and damaged four artillery systems, one UAV command post, and five additional enemy vehicles.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 assaults near Filiia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Temyrivka, and Olhivske. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an airstrike near Bilohiria but did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat clashes took place near Kamianske, while Stepanohirsk came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses and carried out an airstrike near Kozatske.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are steadfastly holding back the enemy.