News Result of the work of the air force
Russia launched 157 "shaheds" and 7 missiles at Ukraine: air defence forces destroyed 121 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on 5 September 2025. How many targets were hit?

On the night of 4 September, Russian occupiers launched 157 drones of various types and 7 missiles at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the rf, Hvardiiske - TOT of Crimea.

Six S-300 missiles were also recorded from the Kursk region and KAR Kh-59 from the Voronezh region.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09.00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 121 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones in the north and east of the country.

Seven missiles and 35 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations," the report said.

Another enemy UAV is in the air.

