Ukraine does not regard China as security guarantor – Foreign Ministry

China is not considered a security guarantor for Ukraine.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reported, citing Ukrinform.

"We have repeatedly and clearly emphasized that we do not see these countries as potential security guarantors for Ukraine, because Russia is an aggressor state. Russia attacked Ukraine and cannot, by definition, be a guarantor of Ukraine’s security. And China is not regarded as a guarantor of security for Ukraine. First and foremost, we are talking about a Coalition of the Willing," he explained.

Tykhyi also urged China to uphold in practice its stated position that it does not support Russia, the war, and stands for peace and dialogue-based solutions.

"Because every time we find a component in a Russian drone manufactured in China, when Chinese citizens are captured by Ukraine’s Defense Forces, when we see investigative reports by journalists, it becomes harder and harder to believe that this position reflects reality," the diplomat concluded.

As a reminder, earlier Welt reported that China signaled it could, under certain conditions, join a mission to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

