European leaders’ visit to Washington: Merz will not go

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not plan to visit Washington this week.

This was reported by the Federal Chancellery, Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda.

"Government spokesman Stefan Cornelius said at today’s press briefing that there are no plans (to visit Washington -ed.)," the statement noted.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington was ready to increase pressure on Russia, but that this required the support of European partners. On the eve of his remarks, Donald Trump stated that he was prepared to move to the second stage of sanctions against Russia.

Trump also said that several European leaders would visit Washington in the coming days.

