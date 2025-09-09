ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11196 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine from the Czech Republic
3 260 34

Russia will kill Czech citizens just like it kills Ukrainians, - Czech intelligence chief Koudelka

Russia will kill Czechs just as it kills Ukrainians. What are they saying in Prague?

Ukraine is currently fighting for the freedom of the Czech Republic and giving it the opportunity to prepare for possible Russian aggression.

This was stated by the head of the Czech Security and Intelligence Service (BIS) Michal Koudelka, according to Censor.NET, citing Ceske Noviny.

According to him, if Russia had wanted to, it would have agreed to peace talks and a ceasefire long ago.

"If it had wanted to, it would not have killed brutally, it would not have deliberately attacked civilians, women, children, innocent defenceless citizens of Ukraine," Koudelka stressed.

Read more: Pavel on peacekeeping forces in Ukraine: Czech participation will depend on peace deal format

The head of intelligence noted that everyone should be confident that the Russians would do the same in the Czech Republic.

He added that Ukrainians are also fighting for the freedom of the Czech Republic today.

"They are giving us time to prepare for possible Russian aggression," Koudelka added.

Read more: Russia has tripled number of sabotage attacks on Europe’s critical infrastructure since 2023, - Czech Interior Ministry

Author: 

Russia (12558) Czech Republic (305) war in Ukraine (3682)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 