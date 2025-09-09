Russia will kill Czech citizens just like it kills Ukrainians, - Czech intelligence chief Koudelka

Ukraine is currently fighting for the freedom of the Czech Republic and giving it the opportunity to prepare for possible Russian aggression.

This was stated by the head of the Czech Security and Intelligence Service (BIS) Michal Koudelka, according to Censor.NET, citing Ceske Noviny.

According to him, if Russia had wanted to, it would have agreed to peace talks and a ceasefire long ago.

"If it had wanted to, it would not have killed brutally, it would not have deliberately attacked civilians, women, children, innocent defenceless citizens of Ukraine," Koudelka stressed.

The head of intelligence noted that everyone should be confident that the Russians would do the same in the Czech Republic.

He added that Ukrainians are also fighting for the freedom of the Czech Republic today.

"They are giving us time to prepare for possible Russian aggression," Koudelka added.

