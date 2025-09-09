ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9764 visitors online
News Air defence operation in Kyiv region
574 0

Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv region: air defense forces are working

Air defense forces are working in Kyiv region. Enemy drones in the region

Russian drones have been spotted in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

Air defense forces are currently working in the region.

The Air Force warned of a UAV moving from Chernihiv to Kyiv region.

See more: Fire at industrial enterprise in Kyiv region caused by Russian attack extinguished, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kyyivska region (725) Anti-aircraft warfare (1680) Shahed (876)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 