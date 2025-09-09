Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv region: air defense forces are working
Russian drones have been spotted in the Kyiv region.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.
Air defense forces are currently working in the region.
The Air Force warned of a UAV moving from Chernihiv to Kyiv region.
