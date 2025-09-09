Sybiha holds talks with Szijjártó, discusses Deputy PM Kachka’s visit to Hungary

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a phone call with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service.

"During our conversation, I informed Péter Szijjártó about the escalation of Russian terror and reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to peace efforts. We need consolidated support from the international community to increase pressure on Russia and advance the peace process. We discussed the upcoming visit of Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka to Budapest and other forthcoming bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Hungary. We look forward to tomorrow’s consultations on the rights of the Hungarian national minority. Ukraine is ready to work on all bilateral issues in a spirit of mutual respect," Sybiha said.

Sybiha stressed the need to open negotiation clusters as soon as possible within Ukraine’s EU accession talks and to secure the support of all EU member states for this step.

"The security of Ukraine and Europe is indivisible, and strengthening it is our shared interest. Pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries is key, and we invite the Hungarian side to work constructively toward this," the minister concluded.

As reported, on September 8 Szijjártó announced a meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha