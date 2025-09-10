Cabinet approves government action program with 12 priorities - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the government's action program and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

The document identifies 12 key areas: security and defense, European integration, anti-corruption, welfare, support for veterans, macrofinance and reforms, business, education and science, medicine and sports, reconstruction, winter stability, and culture.

According to the Prime Minister, the program is aimed at strengthening defense capabilities, developing the economy, supporting the army, increasing arms production, and preparing for EU membership.

Before approving the program, the government collected 683 proposals from NGOs, businesses, experts and citizens. The Ministry of Economy (184) and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development (80) received the most requests. Most of them were taken into account in full or in part.

As a reminder, on August 18, the Cabinet of Ministers presented the government's action plan. It primarily envisages changes in security, economy, dignity and recovery.