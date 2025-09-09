"Iskander," similar to one that attacked Cabinet of Ministers, contained more than 30 foreign parts, - Vlasiuk, representative for sanctions policy. PHOTO

The Russian "Iskander" missile that hit the Ukrainian government building contained more than 30 foreign components, including American, British and Japanese ones.

This was reported on Facebook by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Ukrainian president's representative on sanctions policy, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the government building was hit by an "Iskander 9M727" cruise missile, or more precisely, part of it.

"The fuel was on fire. The warhead did not detonate, presumably due to damage to the missile. All the exact answers will be provided. Do not trust Facebook experts))). A similar ‘fresh’ Iskander contains ~35 American-made components, 1 Japanese, 1 British, 1 Swiss, 5 Belarusian and 57 Russian," he noted.

Foreign manufacturers include Texas Instruments, Analog Devices and Altera (USA), College Electronics Ltd (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Traco Power (Switzerland), JSC "Integral" (Belarus), JSC "Mikron", JSC "Production Association "Strela", JSC "Angstrem", JSC Research and Design Bureau "Exiton", "Karachevsky Plant "Elektrodetal" (the Russian Federation).

"Compared to rockets from previous years, there are fewer components from Europe and the United States, and more from Russia and Belarus," Vlasiuk added.

All information was provided to partners for sanctions response.

Photo: processor from an Iskander missile / Vladyslav Vlasiuk / Facebook

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.