Zelenskyy on "Ramstein" results: there are results regarding new air-defense systems for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that following the September 9 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, there are results regarding new air-defense systems for Ukraine.
The head of state reported this in his evening video address, Censor.NET writes.
"I am expecting a detailed report from Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal regarding ‘Ramstein.’ I was in contact with him today. There are results regarding new air-defense systems for Ukraine. There is readiness from partners to continue financing the PURL program — for the purchase of American weapons," he said.
Ukraine is also negotiating with partners for additional funds for the production of Ukrainian weapons, including long-range drones, so that "Russia feels what a response to the war is."
Zelenskyy added that the country is also working on equipping Ukrainian brigades.
