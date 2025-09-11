Trump ally Charlie Kirk, who previously criticised aid to Ukraine and Zelenskyy, died from gunshot wound. VIDEO 18+

On 10 September, an unknown gunman shot Charlie Kirk, a right-wing radical activist, blogger and head of the leading conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, in the United States. The shooting took place during his public event at the University of Utah Valley campus.

This was reported by Fox News, NBC News and The New York Times, Censor.NET informs.

According to media reports, Kirk was shot in the neck. He was hospitalised and his condition is assessed as critical.

He gave a presentation lasting about 20 minutes, when witnesses heard shots fired from a nearby building.

The attacker was detained. University spokeswoman Ellen Treanor says he was not a student.

A video of the moment of the hit is circulating online - sensitive footage 18+.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called for prayers for the victim.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" he wrote.

US Vice President J.D. Vance wrote in X: "Pray for Charlie Kirk, a truly good man and young father."

Trump later announced that Kirk had passed away: "The great, even legendary Charlie Kirk has passed away. No one in the United States understood and cared for young people better than Charlie. He was loved and respected by EVERYONE, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania and I send our condolences to his beautiful wife Erica and his family. Charlie, we love you!"

Charlie Kirk's statements about Ukraine

Charlie Kirk is an American political activist, blogger and host of The Charlie Kirk Show podcast.

He is a supporter of Republican ideas and is known for his activities in defence of conservative views, criticism of "liberal" ideas and calls for an end to US financial aid to Ukraine.

He also claimed that it was allegedly Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was preventing peace from coming and that he was a "complete dictator".

After the Oval Office scandal in February, Charlie Kirk joined the criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him "an ungrateful, petulant child responsible for the deaths of 1 million people".

"Ukraine will never defeat Russia - no matter how much money or weapons we give them. Ukraine is deeply corrupt, and we have no idea where the money goes and who siphons it off. To top it all off, Ukraine's military goals include taking over regions like Crimea, regions that are ethnically Russian, speak Russian, and want to be part of Russia," the Trump ally said.

