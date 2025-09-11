1 637 3
Today, Pechersk District Court will decide on preventive measure for NABU detective Tebekin
Today, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv will consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Vitalii Tebeikin, head of the NABU detective department, who is suspected of making false declarations.
This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Centre, according to Censor.NET.
The hearing will begin at 12:15 p.m. The motion will be considered by Judge Oleh Bilotserkivets.
Earlier, the SSU reported that it had exposed a NABU official for making false declarations and concealing real estate. His parents have Russian passports.
NABU said it had launched an internal investigation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password