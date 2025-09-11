ENG
Today, Pechersk District Court will decide on preventive measure for NABU detective Tebekin

Today, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv will consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Vitalii Tebeikin, head of the NABU detective department, who is suspected of making false declarations.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Centre, according to Censor.NET.

The hearing will begin at 12:15 p.m. The motion will be considered by Judge Oleh Bilotserkivets.

Earlier, the SSU reported that it had exposed a NABU official for making false declarations and concealing real estate. His parents have Russian passports.

NABU said it had launched an internal investigation.

Read more: Up to 300 SSU officers may work on cases related to NABU and SAPO - media

