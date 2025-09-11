Kvartal 95 director Kiriushchenko making millions from electricity in cooperation with Boiko-linked companies – media. VIDEO

The company of Oleksii Kiriushchenko, director and screenwriter of the TV series Servant of the People, whom President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called his friend, reached an annual turnover of more than UAH 866 million in 2024. The firm sells electricity and cooperates with companies linked to one of the leaders of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life (OPZZh) party, Yurii Boiko.

In August 2023, Oleksii Kiriushchenko, who collaborates with projects of the Kvartal 95 studio, acquired a 49% stake in the company El-Energo (his business partner became Oleksandr Khandryha).

Immediately after that, the company began receiving millions of orders, mainly from utilities. In particular, in December 2024, it signed an agreement with Dniprovodokanal for more than UAH 850 million (electricity supply to the utility's facilities until the end of 2025).

One of the requirements of the tender is to provide confirmation of the possibility of supplying imported electricity. Despite the fact that Dniprovodokanal itself did not have the capacity to receive such imported electricity at the time.

"El-Energo" had documents that met the tender requirements. One such document was provided by the company Tolk Ukraina.

The owner of Tolk Ukraina is Volodymyr Krupko, who has been linked in the media to Yurii Boiko, an MP from the now-banned Opposition Platform — For Life.

Krupko served as chair of the supervisory board and was a shareholder of Volynoblenergo, which, according to media reports, had been controlled by Boiko for years and in 2020 officially passed into the ownership of his elder son.

Krupko previously owned ElectroTrading Group (ETG) and in 2020 received almost UAH 100 million from this LLC in salary and dividends. ETG is now the largest supplier of electricity that El-Energo resells.

ETG’s new owner, Serhii Astapov, is also connected to the OPZZh figure. According to our information, he worked at Naftogaz when Boiko headed the company.

By the way, the close cooperation with Boiko's circle is also suggested by the fact that last year Kiriushchenko’s production company rented an additional office in central Kyiv, paying about UAH 100,000 per month to the firm Ukrbudhrup.

The latter also leads back to the MP’s entourage, particularly the Hunter investment fund. Bihus.Info has previously reported that this fund invests millions in construction.

As for Kiriushchenko himself, in the first four months of 2025, he received over UAH 13 million in dividends from El-Energo — roughly UAH 100,000 per day.

As a reminder, Oleksii Kiriushchenko was born in Ukraine and lived and worked in Russia for a long time. In Ukraine, he collaborated with Kvartal 95 projects — the series Svaty, Papik, and Servant of the People.

This year, their new joint film "rasha (Russia) goodbye" was released. After Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s victory in 2019, Kiriushchenko helped develop the concept for the then-new TV channel for the occupied territories, "Dim", served on the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, and, according to journalists, sat on the commission selecting film projects for state funding.