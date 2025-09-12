Zelenskyy: China could force Russia to stop war but lacks will

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that China has enough influence to force Russia to end its war against Ukraine. However, he noted that the world has not seen Beijing’s willingness to use this power.

"China probably has the ability to make the Russians stop killing. But the world has not seen China’s desire to make it happen. China called for a ceasefire and for the war not to expand, but Putin did nothing," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president also pointed out that China at the same time "hosts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and talks to him about longevity."

Zelenskyy added that other countries, including India, also called for an end to the war, but Russia ignored them. "Perhaps Putin has some respect for India, his words seem to indicate this, but Russia also ignored India’s appeals to end the war, its statements that our century is no time for war," he said.

The head of state emphasized that the key question now is how long the U.S. and the world will keep their attention on the war in Ukraine. "How long will America continue supporting our defense against Russian strikes? Will the world turn a blind eye to the fact that Putin still wants to fight? And he does. I have no doubt that Putin has been seeking answers to these and similar questions. His choice to continue the war clearly shows what his answer is," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, Russia continues the war because Putin does not believe in the West but instead seeks support from other authoritarian states.

"Putin believes in China, Iran, North Korea, and that is why he seeks strategic deals there. He bets on money eroding everything. He believes money will allow him to buy forgiveness for everything. Essentially, that is his plan — to buy forgiveness and keep waging war. The real question is: who will be the buyer?" Zelenskyy concluded.

