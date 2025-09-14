Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs, - Air Force

On the evening of September 14, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

UAVs near Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region, constantly changing course.

UAVs in the northern and eastern parts of the Chernihiv region, heading west.

Watch more: Drones attacked oil refinery in Leningrad region of Russian Federation: fire broke out. VIDEO&PHOTOS