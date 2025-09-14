2 497 1
Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs, - Air Force
On the evening of September 14, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- UAVs near Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region, constantly changing course.
- UAVs in the northern and eastern parts of the Chernihiv region, heading west.
