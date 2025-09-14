ENG
Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs, - Air Force

Russians attack with shaheds in the evening of March 11

On the evening of September 14, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • UAVs near Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region, constantly changing course.
  • UAVs in the northern and eastern parts of the Chernihiv region, heading west.

