NABU closes proceedings against Archer: No evidence of wrongdoing by Ministry of Defence or company representatives found

A decision has been made to close the criminal proceedings against Archer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.

As noted, the investigation did not gather sufficient evidence to prove that the actions of officials from the Ministry of Defence and Archer constituted a criminal offence.

"The investigation was initiated based on financial monitoring materials from one of the European Union countries. After a thorough examination of all the circumstances of the purchase, a lawful decision was made," the NABU said.

It is also noted that initial assessments do not always lead to the establishment of a crime or prosecution. At the same time, such cases become the basis for improving work and internal procedures.

Earlier, NABU conducted a search at Archer and stated that it was investigating possible embezzlement of funds on an especially large scale. It later became known that NABU had conducted a search at Archer, Ukraine's only manufacturer of cooled thermal imaging sights. The company is requesting the return of the equipment so that it can resume operations.