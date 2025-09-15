NATO is de facto at war with Russia, - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that NATO is now allegedly at war with Russia.

He made this statement to journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

"NATO is de facto at war with Russia, this is obvious and needs no proof," he said.

Peskov also noted that a summit meeting on Ukraine must be well prepared, "but Kyiv and Europe are not ready to do so."

According to him, Russia seems to remain ready to resolve the war in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means, while "Europe does not want to pay attention to the need to address the root causes of the conflict."

"There is a pause in the negotiation process on Ukraine, it is obvious," Peskov concluded.

He had previously stated that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were on hold.