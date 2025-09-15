MFA: "Russia’s organization of ’elections’ in TOT of Ukraine is illegal, and their results are null and void"

On September 14, Russia held the so-called "single voting day", during which an imitation of the electoral process took place in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in Crimea and Sevastopol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In addition, the occupiers held "by-elections" of deputies of the city councils of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Simferopol, as well as the "governor" of Sevastopol.

"We emphasize that the organization by Russia of the so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine is illegal, and their results are null and void. No one allegedly "elected" as a result of this farce will have any legal grounds to perform their duties," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that any bodies and their officials in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, established or elected without the procedure provided for by the legislation of Ukraine, are illegal.

"All persons involved in the organization and conduct of any 'elections' in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine will be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine and within the framework of international legal processes, as well as subject to existing and future sanctions regimes in Ukrainian and foreign jurisdictions. Sham elections on stolen land will not help Russia to legitimize the occupation - the stolen will have to be returned," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

As a reminder, the DIU's cyber specialists carried out a large-scale attack on the resources of the Russian Central Election Commission on the so-called "single election day" on September 14.