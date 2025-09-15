Kremlin: Russia remains interested in resolving war in Ukraine through "political and diplomatic efforts"

Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman said that amid recent statements by US President Donald Trump, Moscow wants to resolve the war against Ukraine through "political and diplomatic efforts."

He was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

The Kremlin said it had "heard statements" by Donald Trump that his patience with the Russian-Ukrainian war was running out.

Peskov also repeated the Kremlin's traditional narrative that "Russia remains interested in resolving the crisis through political and diplomatic efforts."

Read more: Trump doubts his ability to influence Putin to end Russia’s war against Ukraine - Axios

At the same time, he said, "the process is being artificially slowed down by Kyiv," and the European side is allegedly hindering the settlement.

"There is no flexibility in Kyiv's position on the conflict resolution, and the Ukrainian side does not show readiness to start a serious discussion," Peskov said.

"There are calls for an immediate meeting, but this is rather aimed at the emotional effect of such calls. But if the meeting is held without preparation, it will not be successful," the Kremlin added.