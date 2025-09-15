The United States and the European Union still import billions of euros worth of Russian energy and goods.

Reuters writes about this, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The EU countries continue to buy oil, nickel, natural gas, fertilizers, iron and steel from Russia, the article says.

Four years ago, Russia was the largest supplier of petroleum products to the EU. The bloc's ban on maritime imports of Russian crude oil has reduced its share to 2.01% in 2025 from 28.74% in 2021. The share of oil imports from Russia fell from 29% in the first quarter of 2021 to only 2% in the second quarter of 2025.

Russia's share of natural gas imports to the EU decreased to 12% in the second quarter of 2025 from 48% in the first quarter of 2021. The largest increase in imports occurred in Norway (10%), while Algeria became the EU's largest partner, accounting for 27% of natural gas imports to the bloc. Russia still supplies gas to EU countries such as Hungary and Bulgaria through the Turkish Stream pipeline.

Read more: MFA: "Russia’s organization of ’elections’ in TOT of Ukraine is illegal, and their results are null and void"

In the second quarter of 2025, Russia's share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to the EU decreased to 14%, down from 22% in the first quarter of 2021. The United States was the largest supplier of LNG to Europe in the second quarter of 2025, with a share of 54%.

Russia remained the largest exporter of fertilizers to the 27 EU countries, and its share of this market has increased from 28% to 34% over the past four years.

Meanwhile, U.S. imports from Russia fell to $2.5 billion in the first half of 2025 from $14.14 billion four years ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Since January 2022, the United States has imported $24.51 billion worth of Russian goods.

In 2024, the United States imported about $1.27 billion worth of Russian fertilizers. In the same year, the United States purchased enriched uranium and plutonium from Russia for about 624 million. Last year, Russia also exported palladium to the United States for about $878 million, the article says.