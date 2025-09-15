1 162 1
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of September 15, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- Sumy region (Sumy district) — threat of enemy attack drones.
-
Drones spotted east of Zaporizhzhia, heading west.
-
Dnipropetrovsk region — threat of enemy attack drones.
