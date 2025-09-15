ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

Shaheds

On the evening of September 15, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region (Sumy district) — threat of enemy attack drones.

  • Drones spotted east of Zaporizhzhia, heading west.

  • Dnipropetrovsk region — threat of enemy attack drones.

