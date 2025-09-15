EU countries should impose same sanctions on Russia they expect from U.S. – Rubio

U.S. President Donald Trump believes EU countries should impose the same sanctions on Russia that they expect from the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this, according to Censor.NET, citing NV.

Rubio was asked how much time President Trump would give Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before moving to real sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"Well, we fully understand the sanctions that we have available to us, and at some point the President may decide to do that. That’ll be his decision to make. He’s not going to go around and artificially announce a time frame. But he’s also pointed out that it’s important for Europe to do so as well.

There are still countries in Europe that are buying Russian products, including Russian oil. And what the President has challenged our European partners is to impose the sanctions themselves that they’re asking us to impose. So if they feel deeply committed to this, they should take – we want to encourage them to actually do the things they’re asking us to do," Rubio replied.

