One person killed, four wounded in shelling of Kharkiv region

On September 15, one person was killed and four others were wounded as a result of Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On the morning of September 15, a 61-year-old man was killed in the city of Kupiansk as a result of enemy shelling.

In the village of Borova, Izium district, at around 9:40 a.m., a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. A 71-year-old man and his 40-year-old son were injured.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., enemy FPV drones struck the village of Tymofiivka in the Zolochivska UTG of the Bohodukhiv district: a residential building, farm buildings, and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties.

In addition, at around 7:00 p.m., a Russian drone, the type of which is being identified, attacked the village of Berezivka in the Kupiansk district. A man and a woman were injured.

