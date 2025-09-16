Israel has launched ground operation in city of Gaza, - Axios

Photo: Anadolu

The Israeli army has launched a ground operation in the city of Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu's government has stated that the aim of these actions is to destroy Hamas' infrastructure and free hostages.

"The operation is an escalation in the war that has been going on for almost two years and is expected to increase the death toll and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave," the publication notes.

A senior Israeli Defense Forces official said that IDF ground forces entered the city of Gaza on Monday.

The IDF called on the million Palestinians in Gaza to leave the city and move south to "humanitarian areas." According to the Israeli military, about 300,000 Palestinians have left the city of Gaza so far.

The operation began a few hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Netanyahu and members of the Israeli cabinet.

Two Israeli officials said Rubio told Netanyahu that the Trump administration supports a ground operation but wants it to be carried out quickly.

Before the operation began, US leader Trump posted on Truth Social, urging Hamas not to harm the Israeli hostages held by the group:

"I hope the leaders of Hamas realize what they are getting into. This is cruel treatment of people. Don't let this happen, or EVERYTHING WILL BE LOST. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!"

