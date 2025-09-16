European Parliament to consider two votes of no confidence in von der Leyen - Politico

In early October 2025, the European Parliament intends to vote for two votes of no confidence in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an internal email from the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, which was reviewed by Politico.

Two political groups - the far-right Patriots for Europe and the Left - filed separate votes of no confidence in Ursula von der Leyen at midnight on September 10, which, according to parliamentary rules, was the earliest they could do so.

The moves came just hours after von der Leyen delivered a historic State of the Union speech to the parliament in Strasbourg, and only two months after the last vote of confidence in her leadership.

"The Patriots accuse von der Leyen of a lack of transparency and accountability and criticize trade agreements between the EU, Merkur and the US. "The Left also criticizes the EC's trade policy, but they place more emphasis on the inaction of the EU executive against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza.

The simultaneous submission of two motions of no confidence is unprecedented and has sparked a debate in the European Parliament on how the two debates and two votes will be organized. The timing of the debates and votes will be determined by the leaders of the political groups when they discuss the final agenda for the October 1 plenary session, said EP spokeswoman Delphine Collard.

According to two people familiar with parliamentary procedure, the most likely option is to hold a joint debate on Monday, October 6, followed by two separate votes on Thursday, October 9. "The Patriots are likely to claim the right to the first vote, as they won the race for timely submission of documents.