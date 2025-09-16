US is ’more understanding’ of Russian energy imports than EU, - Hungary’s Minister Boka

The United States is "more sympathetic" to Hungary and Slovakia's imports of Russian gas and oil than the European Union.

This was stated by the Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Boka, Euractiv quoted Censor.NET as saying.

The United States calls on Europe to stop importing Russian energy before supporting further sanctions against Russia.

According to Boka, unlike the EU, Washington recognizes "the special position of Hungary and Slovakia."

"They show great understanding. In some aspects, they show even more understanding than our European partners," the Hungarian official said.

Read more: Hungary blocks Ukraine’s EU accession process, citing public opinion - Minister Bóka

The Hungarian minister noted that Budapest maintains "direct contact" with Washington on this issue, and not "through the press."

Currently, only three NATO countries import Russian crude oil: Hungary, Slovakia, which are more than 85% dependent on Russian oil, and Turkey.

However, Budapest continues to insist that it does not support the Russian economy.

"I think they (the United States - ed.) are well aware that the future of the Russian war economy does not depend on Hungary and Slovakia, which together have a population of less than 50 million and account for less than 2% of the EU's gross national income. So I don't think it's Hungary and Slovakia that are keeping the Russian military economy afloat," Boka added.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that he was ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries stop buying oil from it.