Only half of "Servant of People" faction attended meeting with Zelenskyy, - Bohutska

On September 16, 2025, at best, half of the "Servant of the People" faction's deputies attended a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by "Servant of the People" MP Yelyzaveta Bohutska on Facebook, commenting on yesterday's meeting between Zelenskyy and the "Servant of the People" faction, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, the "evening with the President" was meaningful in terms of the questions asked by two or three deputies.

"The others were either about the same issue, only with a different capital letter, or about the fact that someone is not respected by the local authorities. And that the President has to ‘do something'," the MP writes.

She also said that many "servants of the people" ignored the meeting.

"It is sad to write about this, but at best, half of the faction attended the meeting. That is, the deputies who did not attend have no questions for Zelenskyy, but they do have complaints about 'insufficient communication'. Honestly, as a faction, we have to understand (even if we are tired) how tired the president is, whose work schedule does not include weekends, rest, and sometimes even communication with his family," Bohutska added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Servant of the People faction. MP Oleksii Honcharenko noted that 10 "servants of the people" were 5 minutes late for the meeting with Zelenskyy: they were not allowed to attend the faction meeting.



