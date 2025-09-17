19th package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted soon. EU will move towards abandoning Russian oil and gas - Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stressed that the European Union will continue to move towards abandoning Russian energy sources.

As Censor.NET reports, she stated this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

"We continue to put pressure on Russia. We expect the 19th package of sanctions to be adopted soon, and we are coordinating closely with our allies to ensure maximum impact," Metsola noted.

According to her, the EU will continue to move towards abandoning Russian gas and oil.

"We will also address issues related to the shadow fleet and do it faster. This is what is called solidarity in action, but it is about our collective security. Part of this solidarity also concerns the place in our Union. Joining the European Union is a guarantee of security in itself. And we are moving along this path," she added.

