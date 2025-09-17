Occupiers preparing new "draft" into Russian army in TOT: issuing summonses en masse at checkpoints, - NRC

The occupation administrations are preparing another conscription of residents of the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian army.

This was reported by the Centre for National Resistance, according to Censor.NET.

In particular, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, men aged 18-30 are being handed summonses en masse at checkpoints.

"The enemy is stepping up vehicle checks at checkpoints and forcing people to undergo medical commissions. Those who are fit will almost certainly be conscripted in the autumn," the report says.

The NRC notes that the illegal recruitment of Ukrainian citizens into the armed forces of the aggressor state is a war crime.

According to the Centre, conscripts are then forced to sign contracts and sent to the front lines to fight against their homeland.