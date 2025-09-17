Procedures for write-off of equipment and UAVs have been simplified, - Ministry of Defense

Amendments have been approved that simplify the procedures for writing off military property and completing unmanned vehicles and systems.

As noted, from now on, brigade commanders can write off property lost, damaged or destroyed in combat under a single write-off act.

A single simple principle applies to all military units that keep accounting records, including brigades that are not part of a military branch. This unifies the process and eliminates ambiguities in documentation.

A single act can be used to write off any property, except for real estate - buildings and structures.

The limit of property value for such a write-off is up to UAH 1.7 million.

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the updated algorithm for writing off military property will allow commanders to independently approve single acts of write-off. In particular, the amendments regulate the specifics of writing off drones, ammunition and their components.

Amendments were made to the Procedure for Write-Off of Military Property in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service (Order No. 81) to bring it in line with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Military Property in the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

How the write-off of UAVs was simplified

Now, unmanned vehicles, systems, components and ammunition for them are written off only under a write-off act as a result of a launch (or launches). No other acts are required.

In particular, this act can be used to write off:

unmanned aerial vehicles and systems used to destroy a target or as a false target during hostilities, as well as during exercises, tests, etc.;

components and equipment, such as antennas, boards, additional batteries;

ammunition and explosives, as well as means of detonation used during the launch of these UAVs.

If more than one UAV is launched during a day, one write-off act is drawn up for the entire unit per day.

The act is approved by the commander of the military unit whose accounting records reflect the military property to be written off, after approval by the support services of that military unit. Approval by higher-level officials is not required.

How manning and unmanning of UAVs was simplified

Previously, it was possible to dismount UAVs only with the permission of the Logistics Forces Command. This created inconveniences and required time and the preparation of several paper documents.

From now on, equipping and de-equipping unmanned vehicles and systems is carried out on the basis of a single act - a change in the quality state. And any UAV can be re-equipped or used with exactly the components the unit needs.

The act is approved by the commander of the military unit; no approval from higher-level officials is required.

The rules apply to the following unmanned systems:

unmanned aerial vehicles (systems), including Class I unmanned aerial vehicles;

unmanned ground (robotic) vehicles (systems);

unmanned water (floating) vehicles (systems).

These unmanned systems can be disassembled into separate components:

prior to commissioning by a military unit or support center - if it is necessary to transfer UAVs, remote control equipment, components and other components to the unit for further use;

after commissioning - in the event of expenditure, loss, damage or destruction of unmanned vehicles, remote control equipment or other components, if their restoration is impossible or economically unreasonable.

What are the advantages of digital property accounting?

According to the updated Procedure, if a military unit keeps records of property in an information and communication system, approval of a single write-off act becomes even easier: there is no longer a need to duplicate data in two paper books (loss records and shortages records) and prepare extracts from them. Information in digital format is taken into account, which saves time and effort.

What documents need to be attached to a single act

A clear list of documents to be attached for approval of a single write-off act has been defined. It includes:

An extract from the order of the commander of the military unit to write off military property. An act of change in the qualitative state - if the unmanned system was dismantled or manned. Statement on determining the residual value of military property. Extracts from the book of accounting for shortages and the book of accounting for losses (if the accounting of military property is not yet maintained in the information and communication system). Materials of photo or video recording of the fact of destruction, loss or damage to military property (if available). A passport (form) or duplicate for weapons, equipment or other property that is accounted for by number and quality indicators (if available).

Any other documents or materials are not required and are prohibited.