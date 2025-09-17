Reports of fighting in central Kupiansk are false – Dnipro OSGT

Russian forces are operating in the northern part of Kupiansk; reports of fighting in the city center are inaccurate.

This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Bielskyi, spokesperson for the Dnipro operational-strategic group (OSGT), Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Commenting on the situation around Kupiansk, he said Ukrainian defenders had damaged and flooded the pipe of a gas pipeline that Russian troops were using to move soldiers to the city’s outskirts.

The enemy is now attempting to cross the Oskil River using rafts and boats.

"Reports of fighting in the city center are false. The occupiers are operating in the north of Kupiansk, where they managed to infiltrate from the areas of Radkivka and Holubivka. The occupiers are being eliminated, and some are being taken prisoner," the spokesperson stressed.

According to him, captured Russians said they entered the city in groups of two to nine soldiers—some in military uniform, others in civilian clothes. Each group was assigned a specific task. For example, one was ordered to seize a five-story building at a given address, another a nine-story building.

"The occupiers were also instructed to kill all male civilians aged 18 to 60, and to use women and children as a human shield if necessary. An operation is currently underway to block and destroy the enemy that infiltrated Kupiansk," Bielskyi added.

Earlier, DeepState reported that ruscists were crossing Oskil and entering Kupiansk via a gas pipeline.