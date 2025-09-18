Poland’s security line runs along front line in Ukraine – Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz underscored the importance of cooperation with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Poland’s security line runs along the front line in Ukraine. I am fully aware of this, and I think many people, in Poland and around the world, who try to forget it need to be reminded again. That requires our cooperation, and we must strengthen it in terms of capability development and joint initiatives," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

Poland’s defense minister stressed the need to harness all the capabilities of Poland, Ukraine and Europe to deliver industrial cooperation, joint initiatives and the construction of plants.

"We have a large army and we want to draw on the extensive experience of the Ukrainian army. This war has changed the battlefield, changed perceptions, strategy, and the employment of forces and assets," Kosiniak-Kamysz added.

Earlier, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine and Poland would strengthen cooperation between defense-industry enterprises.

Ukraine and Poland also agreed to establish a joint unmanned aerial systems task force comprising representatives of both armed forces.

