Ukraine is being attacked by Russian "Shaheds" – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 18 September, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

Mykolaiv region: UAV heading northwest.

UAV in western Zaporizhzhia region heading towards Kryvyi Rih.

Sumy region: group of UAVs heading towards Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Group of UAVs in Chernihiv region heading towards Kyiv region.

Group of UAVs in Poltava region heading west.

Updates on UAV movements

A group of UAVs in Chernihiv region heading towards Poltava region.

A group of UAVs in Poltava region heading west.

UAVs in eastern Cherkasy region heading southwest.

Kyiv region: UAVs in Bucha district heading west.

A group of UAVs in Kharkiv region heading west.

