Air defence destroyed 71 enemy drones out of 86, - Air Force
On the night of September 19, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 86 Shahed UAVs, Gerbera, and other strike drones. The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defence, and electronic warfare units.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 71 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country.
Fifteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations, and debris from downed UAVs was recorded falling in two locations.
"The attack is ongoing. A new group of enemy UAVs is approaching from the north," the Air Force said.
