Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s rail infrastructure in attempt to disrupt arms supplies - FT

Russian troops have intensified attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure to slow down the supply of Western weapons and complicate freight and passenger transportation.

It is noted that such attacks are aimed at increasing economic pressure in wartime. According to the publication, the railway system is key for transporting troops, equipment and weapons from the West to the front, and also ensures the travel of foreign leaders from Poland to Ukraine.

The Russian Federation is attacking not only the tracks, but also the energy infrastructure that supports the operation of the network. Thus, on the night of September 17, Russian drones tried to disable substations. As a result of damage and power outages, about 45 trains were delayed on the Dnipro and Odesa routes. To support traffic, Ukrzaliznytsia deployed 20 reserve diesel locomotives and transferred passengers to other flights.

Despite the strikes, rail transportation remains resilient: even at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrzaliznytsia approved protocols that allow for traffic to be maintained even in the absence of power supply.

