Von der Leyen on incident with GPS interference in her plane: Russia’s ambitions are not limited to Ukraine

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, commented for the first time personally on the situation when the GPS signal was jammed in the plane she was on board.

she said this in an interview with the media.

According to von der Leyen, interruptions in the GPS signal "have become a daily problem in many regions bordering Russia."

"Shipping in the Baltic Sea is often disrupted. The risk of collisions is growing. The same applies to air traffic over the Black Sea. Russia seems to be ready to accept the possibility that fatal accidents may occur at some point," she said.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that the EU takes this very seriously, as well as all hybrid and cyber attacks by Russia.

"Because these attacks clearly show that Russia's ambitions are not limited to Ukraine. Europe's only path to security and stability is a strong and reliable deterrence," she added.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote with reference to the media that von der Leyen's plane landed on paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS.

Later, the European Commission confirmed this.