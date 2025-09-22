Massive Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: emergency rescue operations completed, three dead. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia after a massive Russian air strike.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"The attack killed three people: two women aged 40 and 79 and a 77-year-old man. In addition, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old boys suffered injuries of varying severity and were hospitalised.

The enemy bomb destroyed a private residential building and damaged neighbouring buildings. In the course of emergency and search operations, rescuers unblocked the body of a woman from under the rubble. Firefighters also extinguished the fire in a two-storey building and 5 cars," the statement said.

A pyrotechnic unit examined the area of the impact for explosives. All the city's emergency services were working at the scene.

As a reminder, on 22 September, the Russians were shelling Zaporizhzhia for about 40 minutes, including residential areas and critical infrastructure. Three people died as a result of the Russian strikes.

Read more: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs: they targeted civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities, killing three people (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS





