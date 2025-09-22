ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10280 visitors online
News Attack of drones
1 452 4

Russians launch drone attack on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

Shaheds

On the evening of September 22, Russian forces launched strike UAVs against Ukraine.

The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET notes.

Movement of strike drones

  • UAVs over Sumy region heading south.

  • UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions heading west.

  • UAVs over the northern part of Zaporizhzhia region heading west.

Updates on UAV movements

  • UAVs in Sumy region heading towards Poltava region.
  • Group of UAVs in Kharkiv region heading southwest.
  • Group of UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region heading west.
  • A group of UAVs in Mykolaiv region is heading towards Odesa region.
  • UAVs from the Black Sea are heading towards Odesa region.

Watch more: Strike on residential area of Nizhyn: drone drops explosive seconds before car passes. VIDEO

Author: 

drone (2050) Air forces (1699) Shahed (926) war in Ukraine (3800)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 