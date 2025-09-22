1 452 4
Russians launch drone attack on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of September 22, Russian forces launched strike UAVs against Ukraine.
The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET notes.
Movement of strike drones
UAVs over Sumy region heading south.
UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions heading west.
UAVs over the northern part of Zaporizhzhia region heading west.
Updates on UAV movements
- UAVs in Sumy region heading towards Poltava region.
- Group of UAVs in Kharkiv region heading southwest.
- Group of UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region heading west.
- A group of UAVs in Mykolaiv region is heading towards Odesa region.
- UAVs from the Black Sea are heading towards Odesa region.
