Russian troops attacked Tatarbunary in Odesa region with ballistic missiles: woman killed, there are casualties. Buildings damaged (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 23 September 2025, the enemy attacked Odesa region again.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the attack resulted in a fire in 5 trade kiosks, which firefighters quickly extinguished. The buildings of a hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a house of culture, an administrative service centre and several cars were damaged.

"Unfortunately, one woman died. According to preliminary information, three people were injured," the statement said.











Two vehicles and six firefighters were involved from the State Emergency Service.

Subsequently, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, noted that on the night of 23 September, Russians deliberately attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Tatarbunary in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with ballistic missiles. Unfortunately, a woman died as a result of the attack. There is information about the wounded.

"Fires were reported in the central part of the city, the buildings of the hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, the House of Culture and the ASC were destroyed. Trade kiosks and cars were also damaged," the statement said.

All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the hostile attack. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime committed by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

