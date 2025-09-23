Russia launched three "Iskander" missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: 103 targets destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 23 September, Russian occupiers launched three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 drones of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The launches of UAVs were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske - TOT Crimea, about 60 of them were Shaheds.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Missile strikes and 12 strike UAVs were recorded in 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) in 8 locations," the report said.

A new group of enemy UAVs is currently being detected in the northeast.

