New mother Tetiana Sakiian, injured in Russia’s September 7 strike on Kyiv, dies in hospital

A 24-year-old woman who had been injured in a Russian attack on the night of September 7 has died in hospital after more than two weeks of intensive care.

Kyiv police confirmed her death to UP. Life, according to Censor.NET.

Tetiana Sakiian lived in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, where a residential building was damaged in the Russian strike.

She was admitted to hospital in critical condition, where doctors performed a cesarean section. The baby was born prematurely.

Earlier, doctors diagnosed her with blast trauma and burn disease; deep burns (covered 95%) of her body. Among other complications, she developed sepsis, multiple organ failure, toxic myocarditis and toxic hepatitis. She was placed on mechanical ventilation.

To determine the treatment plan, doctors held consultations twice a week, involving gynecologists, anesthesiologists, burn specialists and leading experts from medical universities, Hromadske reported.

Her condition was described as severe and unstable. Although she remained conscious, her lab results, including her white blood cell count, continued to deteriorate.

"We tried to do everything possible; a nurse was at her bedside around the clock. The head of the intensive care unit was personally involved, and we followed all recommendations from the medical council — on drainage and on warming the oxygen supply. We obtained every possible medication, skin substitutes and dressings. Everything that was recommended was done. But, unfortunately, her condition kept worsening. On Monday (September 22), a professor of anesthesiology from the council came, and gynecologists examined her. Her condition was already deteriorating rapidly. By evening, at 8:45 p.m., death was pronounced," said Tetiana Bondarenko, deputy director of a Kyiv clinical hospital.

Tetiana’s partner, who had been in a neighboring ICU room with burns over 70% of his body, was transferred to the burns unit after his condition improved.

As reported earlier, a mass Russian strike on Kyiv on September 7 killed three people, including a child, and wounded 11 others in a nine-story residential building.