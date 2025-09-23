1 407 4
Russians launch Shahed drones against Ukraine – Air Force
Russia is launching attack drones against Ukraine.
The Air Force reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Movement of attack UAVs:
- UAVs over eastern and central Kharkiv region, heading west;
-
UAVs over/past Zaporizhzhia city, heading northwest;
-
UAVs over eastern Mykolaiv region, heading west;
- UAVs over central Chernihiv region, course – south (vector – Nizhyn).
-
UAVs over Sumy region, heading west toward Lebedyn.
