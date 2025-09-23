ENG
Russians launch Shahed drones against Ukraine – Air Force

Russian attack drones strike Ukraine on September 23

Russia is launching attack drones against Ukraine.

The Air Force reported this, according to Censor.NET.

Movement of attack UAVs:

  • UAVs over eastern and central Kharkiv region, heading west;

  • UAVs over/past Zaporizhzhia city, heading northwest;

  • UAVs over eastern Mykolaiv region, heading west;

  • UAVs over central Chernihiv region, course – south (vector – Nizhyn).

  • UAVs over Sumy region, heading west toward Lebedyn.

