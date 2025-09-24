1 595 18
If Cuban planes had flown into US airspace, we know what would have happened, - Sikorski
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski welcomes Donald Trump's statement that aircraft violating NATO airspace should be shot down.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.
"It is gratifying that President Trump has expressed such a position today – that sovereign countries should have the right to defend their airspace. If Cuban aircraft had flown into US airspace, we know what would have happened," he said.
As a reminder, earlier, Sikorski warned Russia against further provocations against NATO member states.
