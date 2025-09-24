Trump has changed his position and is "washing his hands" of war in Ukraine - Telegraph

Statements by US President Donald Trump during speeches on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly indicate that he is "washing his hands" of the war in Ukraine.

"What may at first glance seem like a stunning U-turn may actually be bad news for Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the journalists note.

Commenting on Trump's statements, the publication notes that instead of promising new support for Ukraine or stepping up action against Russia, Trump is likely leaving everything to the discretion of Europe and NATO.

"There is no hint of additional support for Ukraine or that he will punish Moscow further. His only commitment is to continue selling weapons to allies. It is unlikely that this will change anything. After Trump put his reputation on the line to invite Putin to talks in Alaska and put himself at the center of the negotiations, he has learned a difficult lesson: ending a war is difficult. It sounds as if he has had enough," the authors concluded.

As a reminder, on the social network Truth Social, Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine is capable of defeating Russia in a war.

During a press conference with Zelenskyy, the US leader admitted that it would not be possible to resolve the war between the countries "for a long time."

Senator Lindsey Graham believes that Trump's statement on the war in Ukraine, in which he noted that with the support of Europe and American weapons, Ukraine can expel Russia from its country, is a turning point.