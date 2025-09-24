Officers from Pokrovsk direction complained about organisation of defence. Head of "Pokrovsk" TGR, Marchenko, demanded that people be brought to lost positions, - media

The highest-ranking officers of the unit operating in the Pokrovsk direction complain about the organisation of defence on one of the sections of the front.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an article by "UP".

As the publication notes, the complaints concerned the fact that the then leadership of the "Pokrovsk" tactical group (TGR), headed by Colonel Maksym Marchenko (former head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, then commander of the "Pokrovsk" TGR, and now deputy commander of the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group, Viktor Nikoliuk) demanded that people be deployed to positions that had either already been lost or to which it was already impossible to deliver supplies.

According to two interlocutors from the aforementioned unit, the leadership ignored the fact that Russians were infiltrating the rear and even shooting Ukrainian soldiers in remote positions.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine advance up to 7 km into enemy defenses on Dobropillia axis – Syrskyi

Marchenko allegedly did not acknowledge the real state of affairs, which was critical, and most of the brigade and unit commanders who attended his TGR meetings were forced to remain silent or agree with him.

"I say at the meeting that, according to the data already entered into Delta, the enemy is clearing house after house, and they reply: "There is no enemy there, there are one and a half cripples, it's nonsense". Marchenko looked at one of the commanders: "So, is there an enemy in settlement N?", and he replied: "No, there isn't". It was clear that everyone believed in the illusion," the publication says.

Each individual who attended this meeting is adequate. But when they come to Marchenko's meeting, a collective mind emerges, and no one is going to soberly assess either themselves or the enemy. Everyone keeps believing that we can plug the nearly 9-kilometre hole through which the enemy passed," one of the interlocutors was outraged.

"From the very beginning, at OTG 'Donetsk', where he was deputy to Lutsenko and then Tarnavskyi, Marchenko had a motto called 'nothing critical'. He never listened to commanders, which led to the loss of personnel... He did not report the real state of affairs, but what the commander-in-chief wanted to hear," added one of the officers who worked under the command of the "Donetsk" OTG and Marchenko in particular.

Read more: Ukrainian troops advancing in Dobropillia direction, regaining control over 1.3 square kilometres over past day, - Syrskyi

At the same time, two other commanders who worked with Marchenko as commander of "Pokrovsk" were less radical in their assessments.

One of the brigade commanders noted that Marchenko's role, despite the questions and complaints about him, could hardly have been decisive in the loss of such a huge piece of territory. According to the military hierarchy, he had about two dozen brigade and unit commanders under him, and above him were the OTG under the command of Viktor Nikoliuk, the OSGT under the command of Mykhailo Drapatyi, and the chief commander.

Another brigade commander said that he was generally satisfied with working with Marchenko, who always asked for his opinion and listened to it.

Read more: Russians fail to launch full-scale offensive near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia – Zelenskyy

UP attempted to contact Marchenko to ask about his view of the situation with the Dobropillia breakthrough, but he did not respond to the publication's message.