Lubinets informs UN and ICRC of Russian shooting of family in Donetsk region and child abduction

Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, informed the UN and the ICRC that in Donetsk region Russian forces shot a family and used a child as a human shield.

Lubinets wrote this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"A video is circulating on social media, published by the Third Army Corps, with what appears to be an intercepted conversation of Russian soldiers. According to this recording, during the assault on the village of Shandryholove in Donetsk region, Russian troops received an order from their commander to ‘kill everyone indiscriminately.’ The occupiers broke into a civilian home, shot the parents, and took the girl, using her as a human shield during the further assault," he recalled.

The Ombudsman stressed that such actions are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians, and all customary rules of warfare.

Read more: Trump: "I am saving millions of lives by stopping wars. What is purpose of United Nations?"

"The killing of civilians and the use of a child as cover is a war crime and a crime against humanity for which there can be no justification.

I have already sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC. The international community must respond immediately to these brutal Russian crimes," he added.

Read more: Trump to criticize UN inaction on Ukraine war at General Assembly, - Rubio

As reported earlier, in the area of Shandryholove in Donetsk region, Russian troops shot a civilian family and seized a minor girl.