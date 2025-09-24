1 211 1
Ukraine is being attacked by Russian Shahed, - Air Force
On the evening of September 24, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
The movement of attack drones
- Kharkiv region: UAVs in the suburbs of Pavlohrad.
- Sumy region: UAV flying past Okhtyrka towards the Poltava region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password