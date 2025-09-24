ENG
News Attack of drones
Ukraine is being attacked by Russian Shahed, - Air Force

On the evening of September 24, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

The movement of attack drones

  • Kharkiv region: UAVs in the suburbs of Pavlohrad.
  • Sumy region: UAV flying past Okhtyrka towards the Poltava region.

