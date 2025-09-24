G7 foreign ministers discuss additional sanctions against Russia

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries held a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, after which they announced increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

The statement was made by the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the High Representative of the European Union.

"We expressed concern about Russia’s recent violations of the airspace of Estonia, Poland, and Romania, which are unacceptable and pose a threat to international security. We underscored our unwavering commitment to working together to achieve a lasting peace and a strong, independent, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, while continuing to coordinate with the United States to provide Ukraine with reliable and credible security guarantees. We discussed the imposition of additional economic sanctions on Russia, including measures against third countries that support its actions," the ministers said in the statement published on the website of the Government of Canada.

The foreign ministers also welcomed the ongoing discussions among the G7 finance ministers on the further use of Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine.

