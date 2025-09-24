Von der Leyen urges China to use its influence to push Russia to talks: Time for diplomacy is now

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged China to use its influence to bring Russia to the negotiating table to end its war against Ukraine.

She said this on X following a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in New York, Censor.NET reports.

"On Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, I welcomed Premier Li’s statement that both Europe and China share an interest in maintaining world peace," the EC president wrote.

Von der Leyen told the Chinese side that Europe is prepared "to cut off Russian revenue streams that fund the war against Ukraine."

"I expressed my request to China to use its influence to help bring an end to the killing and encourage Russia to go to the negotiating table.. The time has come for diplomacy. Time for diplomacy is now. It would send a strong signal to the world," she said.

It was noted that the two sides agreed the EU and China must continue building mutual trust and maintain constant coordination.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said there is currently no indication of China’s willingness to help end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

