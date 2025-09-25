Trump realised that the Kremlin was playing games with him, - Slovenian President Pirc Musar

US President Donald Trump has become convinced that the Kremlin is playing games with him, and has therefore changed his position on Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar made this statement in a comment to Ukrinform.

"I was glad to hear about this (change in the White House's position, ed.)," Pirc Musar said, adding that, in her opinion, the US president was honest in his desire to stop the war within 24 hours, "but realised — perhaps a little too late — that this was not the case.

"Therefore, I am very hopeful that he will continue to work towards achieving peace. From his words, I felt that he would constantly move in this direction and that he was open to dialogue," the Slovenian president noted.

According to Pirc Musar, US President Donald Trump's statements indicate that he will do everything possible to stop the war.

The Slovenian president stressed that Trump has a lot of leverage, but at the same time emphasised the EU's responsibility: "The European Union must continue to support Ukraine, and we must speak with one voice."

Musar also added that as a lawyer, she is convinced of the need to respect international law and the UN Charter.

"If we allow one superpower to simply trample on international law, many others may follow suit. That is what is at stake," she stressed.

When asked what might have influenced Trump's change of position, she explained that his contacts with European leaders played an important role.

"I think President Trump talks to many European politicians, and many heads of state have told him about the EU's position, a bit of history and what's behind it," Pirc Musar concluded.

As a reminder on the social network Truth Social, Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine is capable of defeating Russia in the war.